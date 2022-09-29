NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result Withdrawn, Aspirants Call it 'Cruel Joke'

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn the round 1 seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2022. It was uploaded on September 27 and is now being withdrawn. MCC has once again opened the choice filling round and a fresh seat allotment list will be prepared based on the same, on September 30.

Aspirants of NEET PG 2022 have been left disappointed with this decision. Taking to social media platform, Twitter, one of the users called it a “cruel joke” adding they have “no concern for the time and mental well-being of students.”

While another highlighted how the counselling process has been continuously delayed, when the aspirants had demanded the exam be postponed, MCC had refused to do so. “NEET PG counselling – delayed. Choice filling – delayed. Provisional allotment – cancelled. Admission – God knows when. But, demand of postponing NEET PG exam for just 3 weeks – we cant compromise with healthcare,” wrote one of the Twitter users.

As per the official statement, the result “is being withdrawn since some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on portal due to which their seats were not visible when ‘State Filter’ was applied by the candidates during Choice filling, even though their seats were included in the seat matrix of Round-1 and were available for Choice Filling.”

#INICET July ’22 – Got a decent rank, Open round got cancelled.#NEETPG2022 – Got a seat of my choice in R1, result got cancelled. Can they do something efficiently? Or are we here to suffer forever? — Dr.Sandhya Sharma (@drsharmasandhya) September 28, 2022

It’s time that these government authorities like MCC should pay the penalty to us for such incompetency.

The strictness should be a two-way street. #neetpg2022counselling #NEETPG2022 — Kirti Attam (@kirtiattam07) September 28, 2022

#neetpg2022counselling #NEETPG2022

Result of Round 1 is now withdrawn and choice filling is started from 5:00 pm today to 30 th sept . It can only happen in India .

MCC has genius Officers 😤😤they hv too much workload. pic.twitter.com/G7rQAXFi74 — DR MANJEET DHIMAN (@DrManjeet05) September 28, 2022

The MCC has now opened the choice filling again and will issue a fresh result for round 1. “The candidates who are satisfied with their choices exercised earlier need not make any changes and the software will pick earlier locked choices of the candidate for seat processing,’ reads the official notice.

Candidates who want to make changes in their choices can unfreeze their choices after giving consent on the MCC portal. The choice filling for round 1 of PG counselling has begun and will continue till September 30, up to 8 pm. The declaration of provisional and final result will be on September 30. The reporting for round 1 is from October 1 to 7, up to 5 pm. “The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for latest updates and make travel arrangements only after declaration of ‘Final Result’,” the website added.

