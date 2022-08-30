NEET PG Counselling Deferred by 2 Weeks to Add More Seats

The counselling process for admission to postgraduate courses has been deferred by two weeks. The NEET PG counselling was to begin on September 1, however, now it has been postponed and will be beginning on September 15 instead. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in an official notice said, “NEET-PG Counselling 2022 has been rescheduled, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates”

The tentative schedule which was released earlier will now be rescheduled and will be re-issued on MCC’s website.

The notice has come after the Supreme Court refused to postpone the counselling on the request of candidates who challenged the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) decision to not release the answer key and question paper for NEET PG 2022. The petitioners alleged there were several discrepancies in the marks of the candidates who appeared for the exam this time. The aspirants demanded that the answer keys be re-evaluated, and the students should be allowed to challenge the keys.

Also read | Meet Dr Aindrila Singha Roy Who Improved NEET PG Rank From 7300 to 30, Know Her Strategy

The NEET PG counselling is held for all central universities, deemed Universities and 50 per cent All India quota seats and 50 per cent state quota seats of medical and dental colleges simultaneously. Students who have qualified in the NEET-PG 2022 will first have to register themselves and then fill in their preferences in terms of courses and colleges. As per the information available so far, there will be a total of four rounds in the counselling process.

Under the counselling process, seats are allotted for admission to All India Quota (50% of total seats), state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,456 seats remained vacant despite five rounds of counselling including a special round held as part of NEET PG 2021 counselling. This year, so far, the plan is to hold four rounds of counselling.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here