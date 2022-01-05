NEET PG Counselling Hearing LIVE updates: SC May Announce Verdict on EWS Case Today

Live now
NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court will hear a plea related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in NEET-PG admissions today. The SC will take up the matter after the Centre had appealed for an urgent hearing. The bench will consider the feasibility of having Rs 8 lakh as criteria to offer EWS quota in medical college admissions. The NEET counselling which was to begin in October has been put on hold till a
Both NEET UG and NEET PG counselling rounds are put on hold due to the EWS criteria. This is the first time that AIQ or All India Quota will have 10 per cent seats reserved for students belonging to EWS families. As of now the limit to avail this quota is Rs 8 lakh.
The Supreme Court will be hearing the case considering the feasibility of keeping Rs 8 Lakh as the limit for EWS criteria in medical college admissions. The court might decide on the final limit to avail of EWS quota today. This will be a relief to doctors as the NEET PG, NEET UG counsellings will begin soon after.
After a delay in the counselling was met by large-scale protests by resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).
In its affidavit filed in the apex court, the Centre has said it has decided to accept the recommendations of a three-member panel to retain the current gross annual family income limit for defining Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) at Rs 8 lakh or less.
The government has also told the court that according to the panel, family income is a “feasible criterion” for defining EWS, and in the current situation, a threshold of Rs 8 lakh of annual family income seems reasonable for determining EWS. In its affidavit filed in a matter related to admissions for NEET-PG, the Centre has said the panel has recommended that “only those families whose annual income is up to Rs 8 lakh would be eligible to get the benefit of the EWS reservation”.
