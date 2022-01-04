NEET PG Counselling Hearing Tomorrow, SC May Take Final Call on EWS Quota

After the Central government had asked the Supreme Court to take up the NEET PG counselling case for an early hearing, the Chief Justice of India has agreed to list the case for January 5. In the hearing, the report submitted by the government to discuss the feasibility of Rs 8 lakh limit for the EWS quota will be discussed. The government has submitted a report which pleads the case for keeping the limit unchanged as most of the candidates who avail of the facility have a family of income Rs 5 lakh and below.

The report was finalised after the SC had asked the government to revisit the rule of keeping Rs 8 lakh as the limit to avail of the EWS quota. This is the first time that the EWS quota will be applicable to medical college admissions. In 2020, the government had announced to reserve 10 per cent seats in All India Quota for EWS candidates. If the report is accepted, that would mean no change in the EWS criteria.

The case was earlier to be listed on January 6, however, the central government had asked the SC to take up the case on priority as the resident doctors had launched protests across India. The NEET PG counselling which was to begin in October has not yet begun. Union Health Minister had assured protesting doctors that the counselling will begin from January 6.

Once a final decision is arrived at not only NEET PG but NEET UG counselling will also begin. This year, there will only be four rounds of NEET counselling for undergraduate admissions.

