NEET PG Counselling: Protesting Doctors to March Towards Supreme Court Today, Demand Fast Track Hearing

Resident doctors who have been demanding to expedite the NEET PG counselling hearing will march towards the Supreme Court of India on Monday. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India (FORDA) has asked resident doctors from across the states to join the protest.

The “overworked and exhausted resident doctors" have protested in front of Nirman Bhawan, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), New Delhi for five days and “yet the authorities have failed to take any concrete measure in the concerned matter," FORDA said in an official statement.

The doctors are demanding a fast track court hearing and to expedite NEET PG 2021 counselling and subsequent admission process.

Resident doctors had first called for a nationwide strike a month ago on November 27. The resident doctors who appeared for the exam are awaiting their counselling and admission process to start. The counselling process which was slated to start on October 25 has not started yet. Doctors claim that the delay is leading to exhaustion.

Earlier, a delegation from FORDA had met the Health Minister in which the minister had ensured them that the case will be mentioned in the court for an early hearing.

The SC is adjudging the feasibility of having Rs 8 lakh as a cap to offer the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota. The SC, in the last hearing, had asked the government to form a committee and take a fresh look at the matter. The counselling is delayed till a final decision has arrived on the same. If the limit is changed, this would make more/fewer students will be eligible to avail of the reservation.

The Modi government has introduced a 10 per cent quota in medical colleges under the All India Quota (AIQ) for students from economically weaker sections of the society. This is the first time the same will be offered. The EWS reservation is also offered for the NEET UG counselling, hence, the undergraduate admissions have also not begun. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had hinted earlier that the same is unlikely to begin before January.

