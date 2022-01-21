NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Result: Know Top Colleges & Their Admission Process

The result for the first round of counselling for the NEET postgraduate admissions will be released tomorrow - January 22. Doctors who have registered for the counselling process will be able to check their merit lists at mcc.nic.in. The merit list will consist of the name of the candidate, roll number and allotted seat including college name and subject.

Once the result is out, candidates have two options: float and freeze. If a candidate chooses to freeze a seat or select it, they will have to undergo a document verification process at the respective college, pay the fee and book a seat. If a candidate floats a seat they will have to then wait for the next round of counselling.

NEET PG Counselling: Documents Needed

For the counselling, the candidates will have to have the following documents:

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate

— Internship letter

— MBBS mark sheets

— Registration certificates issued by MCI of DCI

NEET will have four rounds of counselling this year including round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round from the academic year 2021-22 onwards. Those who did not get through in the first round can wait for the next round.

NIRF 2021: Best Medical Colleges

Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 11: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Rank 12: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Rank 13: St John’s Medical College

Rank 14: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Rank 15: Aligarh Muslim University

Rank 16: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Rank 17: Maulana Azad Medical College

Rank 18: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

Rank 19: Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth

Rank 20: SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Rank 21: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 22: Lady Hardinge Medical College

Rank 23: Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

Rank 24: JSS Medical College, Mysore

Rank 25: Jamia Hamdard

Through the counselling process, 50 per cent of seats of all states, 100 per cent seats of Central Universities, seats of Deemed Universities, 50 per cent of AIQ P.G seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation wards of ESIC insured persons, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions (only Registration part).

