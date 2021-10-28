NEET PG Counselling: SC to Hear Plea to Decide Validity of EWS, OBC Reservation in Medical College Admissions

The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea today on the validity of reservation for EWS and OBC candidates in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 counselling. The top court will be hearing a plea challenging 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under All India Quota (AIQ).

As many as 50% of seats in postgraduate courses in medical and dental colleges are allotted through the central medical counselling process. The counselling process for NEET PG 2021 has been put on hold till Supreme Court decides on the validity of the centre’s decision to introduce reservation for OBC and EWS in the AIQ.

For determining the eligibility of EWS, the centre had submitted the criteria of the annual income of Rs 8 lakhs. It was derived after due deliberation within the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and all concerned stakeholders reported Live Law.

SC had expressed doubts regarding the validity of the Rs 8 lakh annual income limit set by the centre for EWS criteria, hence it will be deciding on the same and the counselling process has been put on hold till then. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) was supposed to hold the NEET PG counselling 2021 from October 25 but later deferred.

The centre has also assured SC that counselling process won’t take place till the top court has decided on the reservation. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud had earlier said that if the counselling process takes place before the decision is made, the “students will be in a serious problem."

“We will take your word for it then, so long as the students are not counselled. We will take your word that counselling is not starting till we decide one way or the other. Students will be in a serious problem otherwise," Justice Chandrachud had said.

SC will also hear a plea filed by NEET MDS 2021 candidates challenging implementation of the impugned notification from the academic year 2021-2022. The petition also seeks to direct centre to proceed with NEET MDS Counselling based on earlier reservation policy.

