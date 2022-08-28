NEET PG Counselling: Tamil Nadu Drops Clause Asking PWD Candidates to Send Photos of Disability

The government of Tamil Nadu has removed a “discriminatory clause” that required medical students with impairments to attach images of their “deformity.” The move comes in two days after disability rights advocate Dr. Satendra Singh, on Wednesday, filed a complaint with the state commission for the welfare of the differently abled.

As per the Tamil Nadu’s directorate of medical education (DME), earlier for the admission into postgraduate degree and certificate programmes in government medical institutions, as well as government seats in the state’s self-financing medical colleges, applicants with disabilities would be asked to attach a photo exhibiting their deformity.

The clause has now been removed by DME. The clause, according to Singh, a professor at the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) at Delhi University, is against medical ethics. In his complaint, Singh had requested the Court to “penalise the respondents, ask them to immediately issue a corrigendum removing the clause.”

Dr. R Muthuselvan, secretary, selection committee of DME in a notification said, “The serial number 4 in the special category form for the person with disabilities in the prospectus of the post graduate degree / diploma and MDS Courses in government medical/dental colleges, government quota in self-financing medical/dental colleges for 2022-23 session is deleted.”

According to DME, candidates who want to be considered for admission under the special category “may submit their recent passport-size image (taken within three months) displaying the person with disability’s face exclusively in the enclosed format of the special category.”

The National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) and the Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) counselling dates have been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. The first round of registrations for the NEET PG and MDS 2022 counselling will start on September 1 according to the official timetable. Through its 16 medical colleges, hospitals, and the Tamil Nadu Dr. M. G. R. medical university/specialized institutes, the Tamil Nadu government provides postgraduate medical education.

