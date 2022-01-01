NEET PG Counselling to Begin from Jan 6, From Documents Needed to Latest Rules All You Need to Know

Giving a relief to lakhs of doctors all across the country, the Indian Medical Association President on Friday said that the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) counselling will start before January 6. Following this the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) called off its protests in the national capital on December 31. Ending the 15-day-long protest, doctors resumed services from noon on the same day.

Further a statement earlier issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) stated that the matter regarding the 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in AIQ medical seats is pending on the Supreme Court and is scheduled to be heard on January 6 next year, adding that the NEET counselling 2021 for the UG and PG admission will begin after SC’s judgment.

Health Minister has assured us that the NEET-PG counseling will start before 6th Jan’2022. There will be no FIRs on the doctors. There is no need to panic for the new variant of Covid, but all precautions should be taken: Sahajanand Prasad Singh, IMA President pic.twitter.com/QUgN2ePP0G— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

AIQ NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

Once the counselling starts, here is the list of documents that the candidates will require. They would need to upload these certain documents including these at the time of registration and carry original copies during the admission process.

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

HSC (Class 12) marks sheet

SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had also notified candidates that the NEET counselling 2021 will be held in four rounds in the online mode. This includes the All India Quota (AIQ) Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round) from the academic year 2021-22 onwards, the notice read.

News18 earlier reported that lakhs of aspirants who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2021 are awaiting their counselling and thus college admissions to begin. The delay in the counselling subsequently has caused a delay in medical college admissions. This is affecting not just this years’ NEET PG aspirants but has also left the resident doctors in most government hospitals “burnt-out".

The move to expediate the PG counselling came in the wake of recent doctor’s protest. During the protest police had cracked down on doctors. The police allegedly also prevented the doctors from marching to the Supreme Court and lodged FIRs against some of them. The police action got the national criticism, following which the Health Minister assured that the NEET-PG counselling will around January 6.

