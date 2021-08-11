NEET PG 2021 Counselling to Begin Soon: List of Documents Needed

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin online counselling for post-graduate medical admission to 50 per cent of seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) on August 20. As per the released schedule, the online registration for first-round PG counselling will conclude on August 24 up to 12 noon.

Candidates can select and lock their choice from August 21 to 24 and the seat allocation will be conducted on August 25 and 26. As of now, the MCC has released the schedule for only two rounds.

As the online registration for PG medical counselling will begin soon, candidates must know about the documents that they will require for counselling. Since the counselling will be conducted online, no documents will be required for registration. However, they will need to carry original documents at the time of reporting for admission.

NEET PG counselling 2021: List of documents needed

— Admit Card issued by NBE

— Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE

— Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.

— MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate.

— Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College as it is mandatory for candidates to complete the Internship by March 31, of the year of admission.

— Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council for the candidates undergoing an internship and is likely to complete the same on or before March 31, of the year of admission.

— High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as age proof.

— A valid identification proofs (ID Proof) like PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, or Aadhar Card.

— Caste or category certificates i.e, SC/ST Certificate/ OBC/ PwD certificates issued by the competent authority in English or Hindi. Candidates must note that subcaste should be clearly mentioned in the certificate.

Candidates failing to produce the original copy of these certificates/documents shall not be allowed to take admission.

This will be the first time when OBC and EWS category students too will have a quota in AQI counselling. While 27 per cent will be reserved for OBC students, 10 per cent for EWs students.

