NEET PG Counselling Verdict Today, MCC Likely to Release Schedule at mcc.nic.in

The Supreme Court will be announcing the final verdict on the newly introduced EWS and OBC reservations in the All India Quota (AIQ). While the government has suggested that Rs 8 lakh limit should be kept to avail of the EWS quota, doctors’ body FORDA claims that having newer reservations in an already delayed process will defer it further.

While the SC will take the final call on the reservation, it is likely that the counselling process will begin today. While reserving its verdict, the SC said on January 5, “NEET PG counselling has to begin in the national interest." This came as a great relief for doctors who are anticipating that counselling sessions will begin immediately. Soon after the verdict, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the counselling process.

A section of NEET PG candidates had challenged the implementation of EWS and OBC reservation in AIQ. As many as 50 per cent of seats in postgraduate courses and 15 per cent in undergraduate courses are disseminated under All India Quota and the central government had introduced 10 per cent reservation for EWS and 27 per cent for OBC under AIQ. Petitioners had also challenged keeping Rs 8 lakh as income limit to avail of the EWS quota.

Till a final decision is arrived at in this case, the counselling was put on hold. The delay in counselling, claimed doctors have caused them mental agony as they have been overworked. The first-year resident doctors have not joined as counselling is delayed but fourth-year ones have been promoted leaving only second and this year resident doctors to manage the load, claimed doctors who had resorted to protests.

The MCC had earlier said that it will expedite the process and conduct the counselling sessions in just four rounds. Many states have also started their counselling process for the state-level seats.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.