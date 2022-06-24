NEET PG Likely to be Replaced by National Exit Test From Next Year

With the ongoing changes in the education system, many examinations and patterns have been modified in the past year. After introducing CUET for undergraduate admission in various central universities, medical entrance examination will also witness a major change. According to reports, the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) post graduate examination might get replaced by the new entrance test, National Exit Test (NExT).

The test was introduced to provide licence to the final year MBBS students in India to practice after the completion of the course. However, now it is also expected to be the criteria for admissions in the post-graduate and diploma courses in various medical courses. The government has proposed to conduct NExT from 2023 session. Recently, a senior central government official told Hindustan Times, ““If NExT is introduced in the education system, then it will do away with the need to conduct NEET-PG (national eligibility-cum-entrance examination). It will be a common test for multiple purposes that is meant to be implemented across the board,”

He further asserted that the system will be implemented from the 2023 batch. He said that national board of examinations in medical sciences is planning to conduct NExT but as things are in the initial stage, they might outsource the process to a third party.

Before implementing the examination on the national level, NBE is likely to conduct a mock test to help students become familiar with the pattern and make them stress-free.

After National Medical Commission gave the proposal of starting NExT for medical entrance tests in 2020, a review meeting was held last year.

In a statement, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had highlighted the importance of the new pattern. “The importance of the NExt Exam lies in the fact that it will be the same for everyone whether trained in India or any part of the world and hence it will solve the problem of foreign medical graduates (FMGs) / Mutual recognition,” he said.

To maintain a common system of admissions, NExT will also be applicable for big medical institutes such as All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

Source: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/national-exit-test-for-med-students-likely-from-2023-101655407104408.html

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.