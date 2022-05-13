NEET PG Postpone Plea in SC LIVE Updates: Will the Exam be Postponed?

Live now
NEET PG Postpone Case in SC LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by a group of doctors seeking postponement of the NEET postgraduate exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 21. The candidates have demanded a delay of about 4-8 weeks. Not just the aspirants but doctors from across India including FAIMA, IMA have sought postponement too. Read More
The NEET PG 2022 will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode for 3 hours 30-minute featuring a total of 200 questions. The syllabus for the exam will comprise of subjects as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the Medical Council of India. It will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the medium of instruction will be in English only. For every correct answer, candidates will be given 4 marks and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.
After writing letter to Ministry of health, starting online petition and launching weeks-long online protest, several doctors recently took to Twitter with hashtags such as #PostponeNEETPG_Modiji to demand him to defer the exam.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has come out in support of the aspirants. The Congress general secretary has tagged health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet asking him to release the aspirants of mental stress by postponing the exam.
Claiming that the current dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are causing a lot of stress to them, medical aspirants across India are seeking postponement of the entrance exam. Students want that the NEET UG 2022 should be held in August. “Imagine the trauma and pressure we students are having to go through with all these significant exams scheduled one after the other! Is this a fair decision?,” ask students in online petition.
This creates stressful conditions for mid-ranker students who form a huge chunk of appearing candidates as they have hope to do better if they do not get a seat in counseling but yet they won’t perform well due to lack of time,” states a letter written by All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “Students who are left with no seats but did not register due to being busy with counseling or who lost their seats during mop-up cancelation will require time to prepare as well as register for the exam. Allowing them time to reiser and squeeze them into the current schedule can be chaotic,” said the medical students’ body in their letter.
98 per cent of the total surveyed doctors are in the favor of NEET postponement. CLIRNET, a healthcare service provider, recently released a poll result. As part of the survey, more than 7,700 doctors from all across the country were surveyed. Most the total surveyed people, 1429 doctors, the highest, from Telangana are demanding that NEET PG should be postponed for a few weeks.
— The difference between NEET PG 2022 exam date and completion of 2021 counseling is too short
— Candidates with lower rank will get to know about admissions at last minute and would lose chance to apply for NEET PG 2022
— 5-10,000 interns, who served as COVID warriors during COVID-19 pandemic, are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final exams
Ahead of the hearing of the case, sources closed to the development have toll news agency ANI that there are very ‘slim chances’ of the exam being postponed. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh had met Health Minister after which Singh informed that Union Minister informed that “only 7 states want to postpone and we are looking into it”. If a majority of states are not in favour, the central government might not defer the exam.
The plea sought direction to quash the notification dated February 4 issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for holding the NEET PG-2022 examination on May 21 and or defer the scheduled date of the examination. It said that some of the petitioners and aspirants are the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021 and are participants in the ongoing counselling process which is unlikely to get concluded by May 9. This will leave candidates with no time to prepare. Further, many could not fill form due to the clash in dates.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on May 13 a plea of doctors seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 which is scheduled to be held on May 21 on the ground that it will clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha will be hearing the matter today, May 12 at about 10:30 am. Senior advocate Rakesh Khanna will be representing students in the court. The plea filed through advocates Ashutosh Dubey and Abhishek Chauhan said, The petitioners are the doctors who are doing their requisite internship with different hospitals across the country.
The plea sought direction to quash the notification dated February 4 issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for holding the NEET PG-2022 examination on May 21 and or defer the scheduled date of the examination. The petitioners and other thousands of aspirants are becoming victims of the system and are made to suffer for no fault of their own, the plea said, which has been filed by 15 doctors who have done their MBBS courses.
