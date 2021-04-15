NEET PG Postponed Till Further Notice

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 scheduled to be held on April 18 has been postponed till further notice. Over 1.74 lakh students had applied to appear for the medical entrance exam.

“Health and safety of our young doctors is paramount. Next date to be decided after reviewing the situation later," said Dr Harsh Vardhan, union minister of health and family welfare said while announcing the postponement.

“Looking at the present situation of the pandemic and taking into account the safety and well-being of students, it is decided that the NEET PG 2021 exam scheduled to be held on April 18 be postponed. The next date of the exam would be announced after reviewing the situation later. A notice will be issued well in advance before the conduct of exam," the official notice read.

In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18Next date to be decided laterDecision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #NEETPG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021

Candidates had demanded to postpone the exam for a long considering the rising cases of the pandemic across the country. Medical students as well as practicing doctors appear for NEET PG. Those who clear NEET PG will be eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021.

The NBE had issued admit card for the exams earlier this week. The NBE in its previous statement had said, “In view of the recent unanticipated surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, with exponential rise of patients in the last seven days, it has been decided not to defer this examination, as the peak of cases remains unpredictable. Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date." This notice now remains invalid.

