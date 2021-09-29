NEET PG Result 2021 Declared: Know Cut-off, Steps to Check Score

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences declared the result of NEET PG 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Candidates need to score the 50th percentile to be considered to have passed the exam. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC candidates the same is 40 and for PWD candidates it’s 45th percentile.

The percentiles are a relative score and marks differ every year based on the number of candidates, the difficulty of the exam, highest marks scored by the candidate among others. This year, the 50th percentile is a 302 score out of 800. All those who have passed the exam will be ranked. A merit list will be released soon.

NEET PG Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the direct link

Step 4: New PDF will open, check roll number and score corresponding

Qualifying candidates will now have to participate in counselling. Students will be given a seat based on both merit and choice. The counselling will be held by MCC. This is the first time that OBC and EWS candidates will also get reservations in the All India Quota (AIQ)

The final merit list/category wise merit list for state quota seats shall be generated by the states or UT as per their qualifying or eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines, regulations and reservation policy.

