NEET PG Result Declared in Record 10 Days: Steps to Check Score, Know Cut-off, Top Colleges

The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBE) declared the result for NEET PG – the postgraduate medical entrance exam within a record time of 10 days of conducting the exam. After months ling pertest seeking postponement, the medical entrance exam was conducted on May 21. Most of the candidates who took the exam reported the exam to be easy.
Medical aspirants who took the exam can check their results at official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. To pass the exam, candidates needed at least 50th percentile score. For candidates hailing from SC, ST, and OBC categories, the minimum marks required to pass is 40th percentile, as per rule.
The percentile score is relative marking and changes year on year. This year, the minimum marks needed have gone up from 265 marks in 2021 to 275 for unreserved category. Those who obtained equal to or more than the cut-off will be eligible to appear for counselling. The counselling schedule will be out soon.
Congratulating aspirants, Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister said, “I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate NBEMS for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.”
NEET PG 2022 Result: How to Check
Step 1: Go to the website
Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET PG’
Step 3: Click on result
Step 4: Log-in using credentails
Step 5: Result will appear, download
NEET PG 2022: Cut-off
This year, the cut-off score out of 800 is 275 for unreserved category, 245 for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, and for PwD, it is 260 marks, as per the official notice released by the NBE.
|YEAR
|UNRESERVED
|RESAVED CATEGORY CUT-OFF
|2021
|302
|265
|2020
|366
|319
|2019
|340
|295
NEET PG 2022: Top Medical Colleges in India
After clearing NEET PG, candidates can seek admission to any course including MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in colleges across India including AIIMS, New Delhi and other centres, PGIMER in Chandigarh, JIPMER in Puducherry, NIMHANS in Bengaluru, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Trivandrum
According to the latest NIRF Ranking top medical colleges in India are –
Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Rank 9: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Rank 11: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Rank 12: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
Rank 13: John’s Medical College, Bengaluru
Rank 14: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
Rank 15: Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
Rank 16: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
Rank 17: Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi
Rank 18: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
Rank 19: DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Rank 20: RM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
Rank 21: Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
Rank 22: Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
Rank 23: Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
Rank 24: JSS Medical College, Mysore
Rank 25: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
NEET PG 2022 was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes. The paper featured a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs). For each correct answer, candidates will get four marks each. One mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. No marks will be deducted for any unattempted questions.
