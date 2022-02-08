NEET PG SC Hearing LIVE Updates: MBBS Students Demand Extension of Internship Deadline

Live now
NEET PG SC Hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will resume its hearing of the plea filed by a group of MBBS students seeking an extension to the internship deadline. The petitioners claim that many of them were on covid-19 duty and hence could not complete their internship in the stipulated time. They are demanding a further extension to complete their internship. As of now, NEET PG internship competition deadline is set Read More
The petitions filed by MBBS graduates claimed that those who could not complete their internship due to their Covid-19 duty would be rendered ineligible from appearing for NEET PG 2022. Hence, the students have sought an extension in the internship deadline as well as the exam. The NEET PG 2022 exam has now been deferred to May 21, however, the students claim that the internship completion deadline is set at May 31. A bench of justices comprising of DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant will hear the matter today, February 8. The hearing process is set to commence at 2 pm.
To be eligible to appear for NEET PG, candidates also need to complete MBBS including internship, however, due to the Covid-19 duty, many students could not complete their internship. As per the petitioners, many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to the non-completion of the mandatory internship period. The plea referred to PM Modi’s statement from 2021 and stated that the services of final year MBBS doctors were utilised to handle mild Covid cases which delayed their schedule. NEET PG aspirants thus seek an extension in the internship completion deadline.
One of the NEET PG regulations said that 30 beds of a hospital have to be assigned to one unit of students pursuing the PG course and now two students of two academic sessions will have to be accommodated in the same facility. The petition raises a challenge to the violation of NEET PG Regulations, 2000, while admitting candidates for academic sessions in one session as there is an “explicit cap on the number of PG admissions to be done per year per unit”, a lawyer of the firm said.
NEET PG 2022 got postponed after long pending demand from candidates. MBBS graduates were demanding two things: postponement of the exam, extension to the internship deadline. While the new dates of the exam have not been announced, the Ministry of Health while announcing the deferment has said that they are considering the step as the NEET PG 2021 counselling dates were clashing with the NEET PG exam dates and some candidates where not able to complete their internships till March (when NEET PG was to be held).
After the centre’s decision, MDS aspirants feel neglected and demand postponing the NEET MDS 2022 examination on the same ground. All India Dental Student Association (DENTODONTICS) has put forward their demand to postpone NEET MDS 2022 examination. The association has written a letter to the President of the Dental Council of India, Dr Dibyendu Mazumdar stating their concerns.
The Supreme Court will resume hearing on NEET PG 2022 plea today, February 8. The plea was earlier heard on February 4 but the case was then deferred for hearing till today.
“The petitioners (with 1500 candidates) have mentioned that they were in Covid duties in the year 2021 and therefore their internship was postponed. They have submitted that they are victims of circumstances and that they were not informed at any time that serving in Covid duties would tantamount to a situation where they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET-PG,” the lawyer said.
Aspirants were also asking for a postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022. The Ministry of Health has extended the exam dates already. After the demand, the exam which was to be held on March 12 will now be conducted on May 21.
