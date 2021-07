The NEET PG - for admission to postgraduate medical courses will be held on September 11, the union minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya announced. The postgraduate entrance exam was scheduled to be held on April 18, however, it was postponed till further notice due to the pandemic. The new dates have now been announced. The announcement came on the same day as the NEET UG application forms are releasing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here