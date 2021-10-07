NEET Qualified Can Seek Admission in IISc Soon, Institute to Offer Medical Courses

Soon, NEET could also be a qualifying exam for admission to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore - one of the highly ranked institutes in the country. The IISc has recently announced that it will start to impart degrees for medical courses from 2022. The decision was announced during the virtual convocation ceremony held by the institution on Wednesday, where 1832 PhD and masters level students, along with 204 undergraduate students, received their degrees.

“After almost 100 years of excellence in science and engineering, we are planning to start a postgraduate medical school on campus. Even though we are called the Indian Institute of Science right from the beginning, we have had both science and engineering represented equally. And now starting from next year we will introduce the medical disciplinary to the list,” Govindan Rangarajan, IISc Director, said in the event.

The decision comes in the wake of the suggestions made under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to make top institutes like IITs, IISc into multidisciplinary entities. Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced that IISc Bangalore and IIT Kharagpur will soon start offering medical courses.

IISc has been contributing to the world of medical science already. During the pandemic, IISc came up with several solutions including Rapid Identification of COVID-19 biomarkers in blood plasma using Raman Spectroscopy and Artificial Intelligence, recombinant subunit vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, and many more.

Meanwhile, IISc announced a partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank to set up a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI-ML) Centre at its campus. The Centre will offer bachelor’s, master’s and short-term courses in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, fintech, reinforcement learning, image processing and computer vision.

IISc has also been recently ranked as the second-best higher educational institute in India and the top-most in research. IISc used to be the best-ranking institute in 2018 and before. In the six years of NIRF, no other institute has got the top spot yet.

