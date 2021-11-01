NEET Result 2021 Declared: Top Colleges to Apply, Cut off Score at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result has been declared for over 16 lakh students. The agency is sending the score cards via email this time. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the cut-off score at neet.nta.nic.in.
To seek admissions in undergraduate medical courses, students are required to obtain minimum qualifying marks. The minimum cut-off marks are decided by taking various factors including the total number of candidates who appeared in the exam, category, and highest marks secured into consideration. These cut-off marks may vary with respect to colleges, courses, and the category of examinees.
This year, candidates are expecting that the cut-off will be lower than last year. The cut-off score for top colleges in 2020 was 720-147. While in 2019, it was 701-134. This year, experts believe that the score can range from 715 – 130 for unreserved category students.
Every year, the top medical colleges for NEET-UG admission to various medical programmes release their opening and closing rank. Here are the closing ranks for top government colleges, in the last five years.
- MAULANA AZAD MEDICAL COLLEGE, NEW DELHI:
YEAR
CLOSING RANK
2020
90
2019
32
2018
58
2017
49
2016
44
- VMMC SAFDARJUNG HOSPITAL, NEW DELHI:
YEAR
CLOSING RANK
2020
163
2019
157
2018
107
2017
82
2016
106
- UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, NEW DELHI:
YEAR
CLOSING RANK
2020
324
2019
171
2018
165
2017
185
2016
128
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE, NEW DELHI:
YEAR
CLOSING RANK
2020
571
2019
489
2018
314
2017
369
2016
263
- GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, CHANDIGARH:
YEAR
CLOSING RANK
2020
776
2019
360
2018
254
2017
278
2016
162
- SETH G.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE, MUMBAI:
YEAR
CLOSING RANK
2020
457
2019
638
2018
296
2017
297
2016
408
- KING GEORGE’S MEDICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW:
YEAR
CLOSING RANK
2020
1800
2019
908
2018
703
2017
725
2016
506
- STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE, CHENNAI:
YEAR
CLOSING RANK
2020
5253
2019
4572
2018
3520
2017
3,848
2016
2,264
- BHAGWAT DAYAL SHARMA POST GRADUATE INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, ROHTAK:
YEAR
CLOSING RANK
2020
6573
2019
1825
2018
1178
2017
1481
2016
1035
- GRANT MEDICAL COLLEGE AND SIR JJ GROUP OF HOSPITALS, MUMBAI:
YEAR
CLOSING RANK
2020
2828
2019
1329
2018
1122
2017
1018
2016
408
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will hold the counselling for NEET 2021 on behalf of MCC. The counselling takes place at both the national and state level. While 15% of seats are covered in the AIQ, 85% are covered under the state quota. Under the AIQ, 27% are reserved for OBC, 10% for EWS, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 15% for Scheduled Caste (SC) students.
