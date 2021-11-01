CHANGE LANGUAGE
NEET Result 2021 Declared: Top Colleges to Apply, Cut off Score at neet.nta.nic.in
1-MIN READ

NEET Result 2021 Declared: Top Colleges to Apply, Cut off Score at neet.nta.nic.in

The cut-off score for top colleges in 2020 was 720-147. And in 2019, it was 701-134. This year, experts believe that the score can range from 715 – 130 for unreserved category students, as per experts.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result has been declared for over 16 lakh students. The agency is sending the score cards via email this time. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the cut-off score at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Result 2021 LIVE Updates

To seek admissions in undergraduate medical courses, students are required to obtain minimum qualifying marks. The minimum cut-off marks are decided by taking various factors including the total number of candidates who appeared in the exam, category, and highest marks secured into consideration. These cut-off marks may vary with respect to colleges, courses, and the category of examinees.

This year, candidates are expecting that the cut-off will be lower than last year. The cut-off score for top colleges in 2020 was 720-147. While in 2019, it was 701-134. This year, experts believe that the score can range from 715 – 130 for unreserved category students.

Also read| NEET 2021 Controversies that Delayed Result, When to Expect Scorecard

Every year, the top medical colleges for NEET-UG admission to various medical programmes release their opening and closing rank. Here are the closing ranks for top government colleges, in the last five years.

  1. MAULANA AZAD MEDICAL COLLEGE, NEW DELHI:

YEAR

CLOSING RANK

2020

90

2019

32

2018

58

2017

49

2016

44

  1. VMMC SAFDARJUNG HOSPITAL, NEW DELHI:

YEAR

CLOSING RANK

2020

163

2019

157

2018

107

2017

82

2016

106

  1. UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, NEW DELHI:

YEAR

CLOSING RANK

2020

324

2019

171

2018

165

2017

185

2016

128

  1. LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE, NEW DELHI:

YEAR

CLOSING RANK

2020

571

2019

489

2018

314

2017

369

2016

263

  1. GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, CHANDIGARH:

YEAR

CLOSING RANK

2020

776

2019

360

2018

254

2017

278

2016

162

  1. SETH G.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE, MUMBAI:

YEAR

CLOSING RANK

2020

457

2019

638

2018

296

2017

297

2016

408

  1. KING GEORGE’S MEDICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW:

YEAR

CLOSING RANK

2020

1800

2019

908

2018

703

2017

725

2016

506

  1. STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE, CHENNAI:

YEAR

CLOSING RANK

2020

5253

2019

4572

2018

3520

2017

3,848

2016

2,264

  1. BHAGWAT DAYAL SHARMA POST GRADUATE INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, ROHTAK:

YEAR

CLOSING RANK

2020

6573

2019

1825

2018

1178

2017

1481

2016

1035

  1. GRANT MEDICAL COLLEGE AND SIR JJ GROUP OF HOSPITALS, MUMBAI:

YEAR

CLOSING RANK

2020

2828

2019

1329

2018

1122

2017

1018

2016

408

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will hold the counselling for NEET 2021 on behalf of MCC. The counselling takes place at both the national and state level. While 15% of seats are covered in the AIQ, 85% are covered under the state quota. Under the AIQ, 27% are reserved for OBC, 10% for EWS, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 15% for Scheduled Caste (SC) students.

November 01, 2021