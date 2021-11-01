NEET Result 2021 Declared: Top Colleges to Apply, Cut off Score at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result has been declared for over 16 lakh students. The agency is sending the score cards via email this time. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the cut-off score at neet.nta.nic.in.

To seek admissions in undergraduate medical courses, students are required to obtain minimum qualifying marks. The minimum cut-off marks are decided by taking various factors including the total number of candidates who appeared in the exam, category, and highest marks secured into consideration. These cut-off marks may vary with respect to colleges, courses, and the category of examinees.

This year, candidates are expecting that the cut-off will be lower than last year. The cut-off score for top colleges in 2020 was 720-147. While in 2019, it was 701-134. This year, experts believe that the score can range from 715 – 130 for unreserved category students.

Every year, the top medical colleges for NEET-UG admission to various medical programmes release their opening and closing rank. Here are the closing ranks for top government colleges, in the last five years.

MAULANA AZAD MEDICAL COLLEGE, NEW DELHI:

YEAR CLOSING RANK 2020 90 2019 32 2018 58 2017 49 2016 44

VMMC SAFDARJUNG HOSPITAL, NEW DELHI:

YEAR CLOSING RANK 2020 163 2019 157 2018 107 2017 82 2016 106

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, NEW DELHI:

YEAR CLOSING RANK 2020 324 2019 171 2018 165 2017 185 2016 128

LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE, NEW DELHI:

YEAR CLOSING RANK 2020 571 2019 489 2018 314 2017 369 2016 263

GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE, CHANDIGARH:

YEAR CLOSING RANK 2020 776 2019 360 2018 254 2017 278 2016 162

SETH G.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE, MUMBAI:

YEAR CLOSING RANK 2020 457 2019 638 2018 296 2017 297 2016 408

KING GEORGE’S MEDICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW:

YEAR CLOSING RANK 2020 1800 2019 908 2018 703 2017 725 2016 506

STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE, CHENNAI:

YEAR CLOSING RANK 2020 5253 2019 4572 2018 3520 2017 3,848 2016 2,264

BHAGWAT DAYAL SHARMA POST GRADUATE INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, ROHTAK:

YEAR CLOSING RANK 2020 6573 2019 1825 2018 1178 2017 1481 2016 1035

GRANT MEDICAL COLLEGE AND SIR JJ GROUP OF HOSPITALS, MUMBAI:

YEAR CLOSING RANK 2020 2828 2019 1329 2018 1122 2017 1018 2016 408

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will hold the counselling for NEET 2021 on behalf of MCC. The counselling takes place at both the national and state level. While 15% of seats are covered in the AIQ, 85% are covered under the state quota. Under the AIQ, 27% are reserved for OBC, 10% for EWS, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 15% for Scheduled Caste (SC) students.

