NEET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: When, Where & How to Check Score, Medical College Admission Norms

Live now
NEET Result LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court has given a nod to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the results for the medical entrance exam – NEET 2021. The NTA had told the court that the result is prepared. Now, students can expect their final answer key anytime soon at neetresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neet.nta.nic.in.Read More
The NTA has already released the preliminary answer key for the NEET 2021. Students were given a window to raise objections against the same. Now, the final answer key and score card will be released. The NTA is yet to announce the result date, however, it had told the Court that the result is prepared. Thus, students can expect the result to be announced soon. It was earlier expected that results will be out around Diwali.
Bombay High Court on October 20 directed the NTA, set up in 2018 for conducting NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses, to hold a fresh exam for the two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12. The high court had taken note of the fact that the test booklet and OMR sheet of two medical aspirants — Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test and ordered that they be given fresh opportunity to appear.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been given a go-ahead by the Supreme Court to declare the result of the medical entrance exam – NEET 2021. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had put a stay on declaring the results.
Bombay High Court on October 20 directed the NTA, set up in 2018 for conducting NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses, to hold a fresh exam for the two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12. The high court had taken note of the fact that the test booklet and OMR sheet of two medical aspirants — Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test and ordered that they be given fresh opportunity to appear.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.