NEET Result 2021: Meet Toppers, Know Their Preparation Strategy

As over 16 lakh students are awaiting the results for National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it would declare results “soon". The results are prepared and students can expect their scorecards to be out around Diwali or the first week of November.

Along with the result, the NTA will also announce the toppers or all India merit list. The pan-India exam for admission into medical colleges across the country was held on September 12. Over the years, the top rank holders of NEET have broken previous records by excelling in examinations. Let’s take a look at how the NEET toppers of the last three years performed and what their strategies were.

Read | NEET 2021: From Impersonator Racket to Question Paper Leak, Controversies in Medical Entrance Exam

NEET 2020

In 2020, Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh created history by securing full marks in the entrance exam. Odisha’s Soyeb acquired the first rank since he was a year older than Akansha. This year, the NTA has done away with this policy and now age will not be a criterion to break ties between students.

Speaking to News18, Akanksha said that her preparations for NEET began right after the Class 10 examinations. She added that the key is to maintain a calm state of mind despite the turbulence or uncertainty outside. “I took the preparation gap and the delay in examination dates as an opportunity for revising concepts. Irrespective of the atmosphere outside, I followed my passion and took necessary precautions while appearing for the exam,” she said.

NEET 2019

In 2019, Nalin Khandelwal from Sikar district of Rajasthan emerged as the NEET topper. Nalin had scored 701 marks out of 720 to claim the first all-India rank in the medical exam. Sharing his journey, Nalin said that he had shifted his full focus on studies for two years in Jaipur.

Nalin’s parents are doctors and his elder brother is also pursuing MBBS, which he said helped him mentally. The 2019 topper also mentioned that he took a break from social media and smartphones while he was preparing for NEET, and studied seven to eight hours every day.

NEET 2018

Kalpana Kumari from Bihar emerged as the first rank holder in 2018 NEET. Speaking to media, Kalpana said that she studied nearly 13-14 hours a day and started her preparation back in 2016, right after her Class 10 examination. Kalpana had scored 691 marks out of 750.

A breakdown of her subject wise score was: 171 out of 180 in Physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology and Zoology. Kalpana revealed that she started studying NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) books thoroughly for her preparation since they provided clarity on the fundamentals of several subjects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.