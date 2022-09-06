NEET Result 2022 Tomorrow: From Documents Needed to Check Scorecard to Passing Marks, All You Need to Know

The result of the medical entrance exam – NEET 2022 – will be announced on September 7, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced. Over 18 lakh candidates are awaiting their results. This year’s exam had the highest-ever number of registrations; a jump of 2.5 lakh students from last year. NEET Result 2022 will be released at neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be declaring the result, and providing the All India Rank (AIR) to the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The counseling process for selected candidates who clear the exam will be handled by the Ministry of Health.

Those who clear NEET will be eligible to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental courses as well as in nursing and Ayush. Counseling for Ayush courses will be held separately.

If you too are awaiting your NEET result, here’s all you need to know –

Passing Marks: Students need to obtain at least a 50 percentile score to be considered a pass. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OtherBackward Classes, the minimum mark is 40th percentile. For candidates with benchmark disabilities, the minimum marks will be at the 45th percentile in the case of the general category and the 40th percentile in the case of the SC, ST, and OBC candidates.

Cut-off Score: Not everyone who has cleared the exam will be able to get admission to their desired colleges. The colleges will select students based on merit and choice as filled in the counseling process. Each college and course has its own cut-off. This year, it is expected that the cut-off will go higher. Experts believe that for admission to top colleges, required scores can go as high as 600 marks. Passing marks too can be expected to see a slight rise from last year.

Documents to Check Result: Students need to keep their NEET admit card handy. The roll number of the unique id numbers mentioned on the NEET admit card will be needed to check scores. Students also need to match their scorecard with their admit card to ensure details such as exam center and other details are mentioned correctly.

