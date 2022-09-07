NEET Result 2022: From Error in OMR Sheet to Extra Chance to Some, Students Raise Concerns in Medical Entrance

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result 2022 will be out today but several students claim there were issues related to the question paper. While a few medical college aspirants said their OMR sheet had error and answers were not reflected, some claimed wrong answers were marked in the answer key.

Some of the NEET UG 2022 also raised concerns that the around 250 students were given an extra chance to write the exam. They have claimed that those who faced errors in the exam held by the National Testing Agency (NTA), should also be given another chance then. “What about others who had faced problems but their issues are not noticed? It is injustice with 17 Jul students,” wrote one of the Twitter users.

I had marked all 10 options in section-B of Botany. But, in the recorded omr sheet none of them have been reflected. PLEASE LOOK INTO THE MATTER. NTA STOP THESE GAMES WITH LIVES OF ASPIRANTS. @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA @DG_NTA #NEETUG2022 #NTASCAM pic.twitter.com/svOgwPGuBl — Trix⭐️⭐️ (@CFC_Trix) September 4, 2022

Why best of 2 score? What about others who had faced problems but their issues are not noticed?It is injustice with 17Jul students.There should be equality.Pls do something for all otherwise atleast evaluate on the basis of academics to maintain equality @DG_NTA #NEET #NEETUG2022 — A@shish Meena (@AshishM80813434) September 7, 2022

@DG_NTA walo ko sharam aani chaiye… jaan booch ke 2-3 Answer galat dete h so that they challenge and @DG_NTA earns money… CORRUPTION kaha se khtm ho jab tum vidya ko vyapar bnao..

Jabse ye @dpradhanbjp aaya h tabse kuch jyada ho gya h…#neetanswerkey #NEETUG#neetug2022 — VIDIT VARSHNEY (@THEVDT21) September 1, 2022

I wanted to know if many students challenge a particular question ,and nta declared all options wrong ,will all students get bonus marks or only those who challenged the question will get marks? — Vedant Balekarmkar (@VBalekarmkar) September 1, 2022

This time, it was the highest number of applicants with over 18 lakh candidates registering for the exam. This is a jump of 2.5 lakh students from last year. NEET result 2022 will be released today at neet.nta.nic.in. General category students need to obtain at least a 50 percentile score to be considered a pass. Those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBC), need to score at least 40th percentile. Candidates with benchmark disabilities need to get minimum of 45th percentile.

