The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result 2022 is going to be announced today and there are several memes that are taking the internet by storm. NEET aspirants are sharing memes on Twitter and Instagram while waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the results.
Here are some of our favorite picks which will give you a good laugh:
Every NEET Aspirant waiting for Result!#NeetResult #NEETUG2022 pic.twitter.com/mXlqN6Cscs
— Sidharth Rajput (@LegitSidharth) September 7, 2022
Neet aspirants after 3-4 attempt pic.twitter.com/elhls3sKBZ
— Toxic But How🐙 (@_R_2_F_) September 7, 2022
#NeetResult #NEETUG2022 #NEETresult2022
Relatives to me after the result declaration pic.twitter.com/SceYrCNomj
— justanotherstudent (@rosesareeblack) September 7, 2022
Response after results #NeetResult pic.twitter.com/nrvlwkkRck
— NK CHOUDHARY 🇮🇳 (@nkchoudhary8055) September 7, 2022
After NEET Result :#NeetResult #NEETUG2022 #NEET2022 #NEET pic.twitter.com/BMMUvd61UI
— Seeker (@_tiny_speck) September 7, 2022
#NeetResult #neetug22 #NEETUG2022result
Neet UG results will be out today
When someone asks students what’s next?: pic.twitter.com/bGjRWBIXYB
— Shruti (@kadak_chai_) September 7, 2022
#NeetResult to be declared today. All the best to all the students out there. Its not going to be the same for everyone. Be strong. #NEETUG2022 #NeetResult #Exam #MBBS pic.twitter.com/fKXjlZxSxY
— cheikaba h (@CheikabaH) September 7, 2022
#NEETUG2022
Result is about to be announced today..
Meanwhile Students getting ready for #NeetResult be like:- pic.twitter.com/IN3znAsv6P
— Sanjana Mohan (@SanjanaMohan10) September 7, 2022
#NeetResult #NEETUG2022
Neet result to be announce today
Aspirants be like:- pic.twitter.com/2EXrnZJEFw
— Mohit Singh🇮🇳 (@kunwarmohit01) September 7, 2022
This year’s NEET was the biggest ever with as many as 18,72,329 candidates registering for the exam. This is a jump of over 2.5 lakh from last year. This year, NTA removed the upper age limit for the candidates to apply for the entrance exam. This is expected to take the competition further up.
The passing marks – 50 percentile – could go as high as 150 marks, claim experts. Last year, the 50 percentile score for the unreserved category was over 138 marks. This was a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019. To get admission to top colleges, the cut-off of around 600 marks is predicted. But all will be clear with announcement of the result.
