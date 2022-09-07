NEET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA to Release NEET UG Merit List, Cut-Off, Scorecards at neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in

Live now
NEET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The wait of over 18 lakh students will be over as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the results for the medical entrance exam and largest exam in the country – NEET 2022. The results will be available on September 7 at neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neetresults.nic.in. The results be displayed by late evening. Along with the results, NEET final answer key will also Read More
The chemistry paper of the medical entrance allegedly had an error. One of the questions in the chemistry section had no correct answer out of the given options, as informed by students and experts after the exam. It would be worth noting if the NTA corrects the same in the final answer key.
The gang members would demand at least Rs 20 lakh from each student. Around Rs 4-5 lakh would be given to medical college students or coaching institute experts, who would disguise as a student and write the exam, the investigation revealed. The entire gang was being operated by a doctor. As per the investigation, it seems to be an inter-state scandal with suspected links in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra.
A gang of exam solvers was busted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the exam day. These exam solvers had appeared in the exam hall to take NEET 2022 on behalf of the students. An FIR was filed against 11 people out of which eight were arrested.
For NEET 2022, the cut off is 40 percentile for applicants from the reserved category, 45 percentile for PH candidates, and 50 percentile for general category candidates. Last year, the general category’s NEET qualifying marks for 2021 ranged from 138 to 720, while the OBC, SC, and ST categories’ qualifying marks ranged from 108 to 137.
NTA will release the final answer key for the medical entrance exam today, September 7. The result will be based on the final answer key. The objections raised by students against the preliminary answer key will be studied and incorporated into the final answer key. No objections are entertained on the same, as per the rules.
The National Testing Agency has announced to release the result for NEET 2022 on September 7. The results will be declared late evening and link will be available at official websites. Once declared, the results will be available at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
NEET was held twice this year. The exam was first held on July 17. On exam day, a large number of female students were asked to remove their bras before entering the exam halls. After investigation, the affected students were allowed to re-appear for the exam to make up for the distress caused. Overall, 18.7 lakh students across the country applied for NEET 2022.
This was also the first time that the upper age limit to apply for medical entrance had been lifted. This might make the competition tougher. Experts already believe that the cut-off score is likely to rise. The passing marks – 50 percentile – could go as high as 150 marks. Last year, the 50 percentile score for the unreserved category was over 138 marks. This was a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019. To get admission to top colleges, the cut-off of around 600 marks is predicted.
