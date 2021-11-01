NEET Result Date LIVE Updates 2021: NTA to Release Scorecards Soon at neet.nta.nic.in

Read more

The Supreme Court had earlier given its nod to the agency to declare the results following which NTA said it had assessed the students and has created the results.

The minimum marks needed to pass NEET 2021 is 50 percentile for the general category while those belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and PwD will have to secure a minimum of 45 percentile to get admissions to the top medical colleges. Once the result is released, the MCC will conduct the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process. Out of the total 16.14 lakh candidates who registered for the exam held on September 12, more than 95 per cent had taken the test.

