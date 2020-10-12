NEET Results 2020 Date and Time: NTA to Announce Scores Likely Today at ntaneet.nic.in, Details Here

NTA NEET 2020 Results Date and Time | NEET 2020 results, conducted for admissions to various medical courses across the country, are likely to be announced today. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to announce the NTA NEET Results 2020 on Monday, October 12, 2020 at their official website ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 with be declared along with the final answer keys today. However, NTA has not released any official confirmation regarding the declaration of NEET UG Results 2020. Once announced, the NTA NEET will soon display the Result link on its website’s homepage.

The NTA NEET 2020 Exam, which was held amid COVID-19 pandemic on September 13, had about 85-90 per cent of the total candidates appearing for the exam, while 15.97 lakh aspirants registered initially.

However, some candidates, who were unable to give the exam because of testing COVID-19 positive, will be provided another opportunity to sit for the test. The date and time of NTA NETT UG Exam 2020 for such candidates has not been declared yet.

NTA NEET 2020 results: Steps to check online

STEP 1: Go to Google and type ntaneet.nic.in in the search bar

STEP 2: the website for NTA NEET will open. On the homepage, look for ‘NEET result’ link

STEP 3: Once you reach the login page, key in credentials like roll number, date of birth.

STEP 4: When submitted, the website will show your results on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a printout for future reference

The NTA NEET 2020 Final Answer Keys will be available to download along with the NTA NEET Results 2020 on the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Earlier, the NTA released a provisional NEET answer keys 2020 for all the sections of the test. NTA NEET Response Sheet was also available for download to tally the answers and calculate scores.

It is to be noted that one need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NTA NEET 2020

to qualify for MBBS/BSD courses. There is a relaxation of 10% for reserved categories including SC and ST category, while 5% relaxation for PwD candidates.