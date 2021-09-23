NEET Scam: Impersonators Took Exam on Behalf of Students for Rs 50 Lakh, Coaching Institute Booked

A Maharashtra-based coaching institute has been booked in alleged involvement in cheating during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. In an ongoing CBI investigation, it was found that some people impersonated as students took the medical entrance exam. Students were asked to pay Rs 50 lakh in exchange for someone else taking their test on their behalf.

The involvement of more than one student is being highlighted in this case. As per sources while some had used proxy or exam solvers, in some cases the OMR sheets were manipulated and some applicants had modified their data.

CBI has registered a case against a Nagpur-based coaching centre which allegedly was involved in ensuring admissions to top medical colleges in exchange for money. Cases of proxy are being investigated in at least five exam centres in Ranchi and Delhi. An FIR in this regard was filed on September 12.

As reported by The Hindu, usernames and passwords of students were obtained and changes were made in their admit cards, photographs were morphed, copies of e-Aadhar were made to ensure entry of proxy candidates into exam centres.

Earlier, NEET question paper was floated outside the exam centre via WhatsApp. The police arrested 18-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari along with invigilator Ram Singh, in charge of the exam centre’s administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari’s uncle and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has denied calling it a leak yet considering only one student was involved in this cheating case reported from Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

After several cheating cases, a group of students has submitted a representation to the NTA asking the agency to conduct the medical entrance exam again.

In the JEE Main exam conducted earlier this year as well, a cheating scam was busted in which CBI found that at least one exam centre was hacked by a coaching institute

