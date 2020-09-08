NEET SS 2020 Admit Card Expected Today at nbe.edu.in, Check Link for Easy Download

The admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) super specialty courses are expected to be released on the National Board of Examination (NBE) website today. The aspirants seeking admission in the DM, MCh and DNB courses will be able to download their admit card online at nbe.edu.in.

According to a notification on the NBE site, the admit cards will be available for download on September 8, 2020. Earlier, the release date was said to be September 7, which was later extended.

The candidates are required to log in to their applicant portal using user ID and password. Here they can download the admit card once released. It is mandatory for every candidate to carry it to the exam centres allocated to them.

Here are the steps to download the NEET SS 2020 Admit Card:

1. Go to the official website of the National Board of Examination, i.e. nbe.edu.in.

2. Click on the NEET-SS button displayed on the homepage.

3. Login to the applicant portal using the user ID and password.

4. Click on the link provided to download the admit card.

5. Take a print out of the same.

In case admit card is misplaced, candidates can follow the above steps again at a later point of time.

The Social Distanced - Computer Based Test (SD-CBT) will be conducted on September 15, 2020 at various centres across the country. To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots between 7 am to 7pm. The candidates will be required to report at the exam venue as per the time slot informed via SMS on their registered mobile number one day prior to exam date.

In case of any discrepancy or other issues with regards to the examination, candidates can contact the authority on the helpline number: 022-61087595. NBE can also be contacted using the Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@gmail.com.