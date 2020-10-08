NEET SS 2020: Counselling Process Begins at mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2020-21 Counselling process commenced from Thursday. Those candidates who have qualified the NEET SS 2020 exam are now eligible to register themselves for the counselling process on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

It must be noted that aspirants will have to select their specified course first in order to proceed to the NEET SS counselling registration link.

The option to register for the NEET SS 2020 Counselling for Round 1 will be available from October 8 to 5 PM on October 11. The candidates will have to also submit the registration fees latest by the last date. Results for the first round of NEET SS seat allotment would be declared on October 13.

After this, the candidates will have the time till October 18 for reporting to their institute. It must be noted that all candidates will have to report to their respective institutions in order to confirm their admission. In case, a person fails to report, his or her admission will be cancelled.

The round 2 of NEET SS allotment will commence from October 20 to October 22. The result of the NEET SS 2020 Sear allotment will be out two days later on October 24. Students will have time from October 25 to October 31 to report to their respective institutes for confirming their admission.

Take a look at the NEET SS counselling procedure -

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Register for NEET SS 2020 counselling

Step 3: A new page in which you will be asked to fill personal details will appear. Carefully fill details and click on submit

Step 4: You will have to make the payment online in order to confirm your NEET SS counselling

Step 5: You will be asked to fill the choices as per preferences of colleges

It must be noted that the NEET SS allotment will be done on the merit-cum-preference basis. After the allocation of seats, the candidates will have to pay the annual fee and report on the given date.

The NEET SS Examination is conducted by the National Board of Examinations for admission to the Super Speciality or DM MCh and DNB SS courses. This year, it was held on September 15 and the results were announced on September 26.