NEET SS 2021 Applications Begin: How to Apply, Eligibility, Exam Pattern

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has started the online registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 on its official website natboard.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 13 and 14 in three shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am, the second from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and last shift from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

NEET SS is a common entrance examination conducted to offer admission to various super speciality courses including DM/MCh courses at multiple private medical colleges, universities, deemed universities, armed forces medical services institutions and all Dr NB super-speciality courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses). Medical students willing to take the exam can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and application process below.

NEET SS 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a post-graduate medical degree or provisional pass certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or equivalent by November 30, 2021, from any recognised institute.

Registration with NMC, state medical council is mandatory and its certificate/document should be furnished at the test centre on the day of examination.

NEET SS 2021: Application Process

Step 1: Visit the NBE’s official portal at https://www.natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET SS 2021 registration

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in all the necessary details

Step 4: Save the unique id and password that will be sent to your registered email id/phone number

Step 5: Re-login using the unique id and password

Step 6: Complete the NEET SS 2021 application form and pay the application fee of Rs 4250

Step 7: Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

NEET SS 2021: Exam Scheme

NEET SS 2021 will be a computer-based test comprising 150 questions to be attempted in 2.5 hours duration (150 minutes). The questions will be asked from the curriculum of the Post Graduate level of the speciality subject selected by candidates. Each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks and there shall be a 25% negative marking for incorrect answers.

The NBE will also provide a demo test link for candidates to familiarise themselves with the computer-based test format at the website https://nbe.edu.in from November 1 onwards.

