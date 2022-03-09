NEET SS 2021 Counselling Delay Affecting Patientcare: FORDA Writes to Health Minister

The delay in counselling and subsequent admission process for the NEET super speciality courses (NEET-SS) is affecting the patient care services in India, said the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) of India in a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. In the letter, the doctors’ association has demanded to expedite the counselling and admission process for NEET SS candidates.

NEET SS 2021 was scheduled to be held in July and the academic session was slated to begin by August. The exam was finally conducted after much delay in January 2022, however, the counselling process is yet to begin due to the onging hearing in the Supreme Court. The apex court is hearing the matter pertaining to reservation for in-service candidates of Tamil Nadu

“We would like to highlight the fact that admissions for the current academic year are already delayed by seven months and with the further postponement of a court hearing there seems to be no respite for candidates yet," FORDA said in the letter.

“During multiple waves of Covid-19 pandemic, similar to broad speciality candidates, the training of current batches of super speciality candidates had also suffered and now due to non-admission of the fresh batch, they are even over-worked and exhausted," the letter added.

“Any further delay in NEET-SS counselling 2021 and subsequent admissions of candidates will ultimately impact the delivery of quality patient care services," said FORDA urging the minister to take note of the situation and necessary measures for addressing the same.

