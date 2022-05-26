NEET SS 2022 Exam Dates Revised, New Schedule to be soon on natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) the exam conducting body of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty (NEET SS) has rescheduled the NEET SS exam dates. As per the new notification, the NEET SS Exam 2022 exam which was doing to be conducted on June 18 and 19, across the country, will be rescheduled for another dates. However, NBEMS is yet to release the new exam dates.

The revised dates for NEET SS Exam can be checked when released on the official website of NBEMS. The official notice which is released on May 26 is available on the official link- natboard.edu.in

“In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 01.11.2021 whereby the tentative schedule for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 was notified, all candidates desirous of appearing in NEETSS 2022 are hereby informed that the dates for conduct NEET-SS 2022 are being revised. The new dates for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 shall be notified in due course”, reads the official notification.

NEET-SS is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2022 admission session. There shall be a separate question paper for each super specialty course /clubbed group. Total number of questions in each question paper shall be 100 which shall be divided into two Parts; Part A & Part B. All the questions shall be at PG Exit level.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued a notice in a writ petition filed by a few National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) aspirants, who are seeking an order to restrain the implementation of the new exam pattern.

The plea also challenges the National Medical Commission’s proposal to delete MD Radiation radiotherapy/oncology as an eligible feeder specialty qualification for the super specialty course of DM Medical Oncology, reported Live Law. As per the new pattern, there will be 150 questions from the general component of the primary feeder broad specialty subject and from all sub-specialty components of the primary broad specialty subject.

