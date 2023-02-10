NEET SS 2022 Revised Cut-off Scores Released After Reducing Qualifying Percentile

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the revised cut-off marks for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022. The NEET SS 2022 cut-offs have been lowered across all groups.

According to the official notice, the qualifying percentile for general-category students has been reduced to 20th percentile from the 50th percentile. Candidates having 20th percentile and above in the specialty groups in NEET SS 2022 are eligible to apply for the additional mop-up round counselling.

NEET SS 2022 Revised Cut-Off Scores:

Anaesthesia Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 293

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 248

ENT Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 329

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 261

Medical Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 272

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 188

Microbiology Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 345

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 264

Obstetrics And Gynaecology Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 357

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 305

Orthopaedics Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 311

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 240

Paediatric Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 280

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 217

Pathology Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 342

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 255

Pharmacology Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 288

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 250

Psychiatry Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 359

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 320

Radiodiagnosis Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 337

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 279

Respiratory Medicine Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 347

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 284

Surgical Group:

Cut-Off Scores at 50th Percentile: 285

Cut-Off Scores at 20th Percentile: 225

While declaring the revised cut-off scores, the board has asked candidates to visit the website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in for any updates related to the counselling process for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) Super Specialty courses. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty 2022 result was declared on September 15 last year.

