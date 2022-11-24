NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed by 10 Days After Madras HC Order

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the seat allotment result of NEET SS counselling 2022 round one has been delayed by 10 days, as per the directions of the Madras High Court. However, the registrations for NEET SS counselling will continue as planned.

The NEET SS seat allotment results were previously scheduled to be released on December 1. Following this, candidates had to report to their assigned institutes by December 7. “In order to enable the parties to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court, 10 days’ time is granted,” read the official notice from MCC.

It further stated that till such time, the central authorities can go ahead with the counselling as scheduled to register candidates, “provided no final allotment orders be given to any candidates encroaching upon the 50 per cent of seats reserved for in-service candidates in Super Specialty courses available in the Government Medical Colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2022-23 as per G.O Ms No. 462 issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu."

The MCC has already started the registration process for the first round of super speciality counselling. Candidates can register via the official website - mcc.nic.in on or before November 28.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 round 1: How to register

Candidates can easily register for round 1 of SS counselling 2022 by following these steps

Step 1. Open the online portal of MCC.

Step 2. Click on the link to ‘Super Speciality Counselling’ available on the homepage.

Step 3. Select the ‘New Registration’ option.

Step 4. Submit your credentials like roll number, password and security pin.

Step 5. Click on ‘Register’.

Aspirants are advised to check the MCC official website frequently in order to stay up to date. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty or NEET SS was held for admissions to Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats in 156 institutes across India.

