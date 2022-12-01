NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be Declared Today

The seat allotment result for the NEET super speciality counselling is going to be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, December 1. Those who applied for the super speciality round 1 will be able to view the results on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The last date for completing the registration process was November 28, and the seat allotment process began on November 29.

Once the result is declared, candidates will get time from December 2 to December 7 to report to their assigned colleges. Candidates reporting to colleges must bring all required documents with them, including their NEET SS admit card, scorecard, allotment letter, MD/MS/DNB degree certificate with speciality, MBBD degree certificate, Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by NMC/NBE/State Medical Council, Birth certificate, and ID proofs like PAN card, driving licence, voter ID card, or Aadhar card.

As per the official schedule, the registration process for round 2 is due to commence on December 9 and conclude at 12:00 pm on December 14. Meanwhile, the payment option will be available until 3:00 pm on December 14. The choice filling facility is going to be accessible between December 10 and December 14 till 11:55 pm, whereas the choice locking option will be open from 4:00 pm on December 14.

The processing of seat allotment will take place between December 15 and 16, with the results being released on December 17. Candidates will have a timeframe from December 18 to December 24 to report to their allotted colleges.

NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Allotment result: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to the online portal of MCC.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link to ‘NEET SS 2022 Round 1 counselling allotment.

Step 3. Shortly, the allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 4. Take a printout of the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 allotment for further use.

Around 2,447 seats will be available for admission under NEET SS 2022. There will be two rounds of seat allotment for admission to super speciality programmes in up to 156 institutions, including government, private, and deemed institutions. Candidates who clear the cut-off of 50 percent of the total score will be qualified for the NEET SS 2022 counselling.

Read all the Latest Education News here