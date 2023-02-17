The mop-up round seat allocation results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022 will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, February 17. The results of the NEET SS 2022 special mop-up round seat allocation will be announced on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The seat allotment result will be available for download from the MCC’s official website for applicants who submitted for the NEET SS 2022 special mop-up round.

The special mop-up round processing of the allotment date for NEET SS counselling 2022 took place on February 16, and the seat allotment result will be announced today, February 17. Candidates must verify the list when the NEET SS seat allocation is made public, and those shortlisted individuals must report to the corresponding medical institutions with the necessary documentation between February 18 and February 23, up till 5 pm, according to server timing.

Registrations for the special mop-up round opened on February 13 following the NEET SS counselling schedule, and registrations, choice filling, and choice locking were only permitted until February 15. The timeframe for the choice filling was then extended by the MCC until February 16 at 3 PM.

The official statement for the extension of the date read, “It is to inform all participating candidates in Special Mop-Up Round of NEET SS 23 are hereby informed that the Choice Filling for UP of SS counselling has been extended upto 03:00 PM of 16.02.202336 of 2023 in compliance of W.P.No 3836 of 2023 in matter of Dr. Konuku Naveen vs. UOI & Ors.”

The NEET SS cut-off scores for all categories have previously been lowered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The qualifying percentile for applicants in the general category has been reduced from the previous 50th percentile to the 20th percentile. Applicants who scored in the top 20 per cent of all speciality groups in the NEET SS 2022 were qualified for the second stage of counselling, called the mop-up round. On September 15 last year, the NEET SS 2022 results were released.

