NEET SS Counselling Round 1 Result, Allotment Letter Released at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counseling Round 1 | The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET Super Speciality (SS) Counselling round 1 result 2020. The NEET SS Counseling Round 1 Result 2020 was announced by the MCC on its official website at mcc.nic.in. Along with the final result, the Committee has also released the NEET SS Counseling Round 1 Allotment Letter.

The official notification reads, "The Final Result for Round 1 of SS counselling is available now candidates can download their allotment letter and proceed for Reporting."

NEET SS Counseling Round 1 Allotment Letter 2020: How to download -

Step 1: Visit at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the orange rectangle box which says ‘Super Speciality Counselling’

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: On the left side, under online service click on ‘Allotment Letter Round 1’ active link

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Enter the registration number and security pin in the box

Step 7: Click on submit button

Step 8: NEET SS Round 1 Counselling Allotment Letter 2020 will appear on the screen

Candidates need to save the letter on their respective devices and take a hard copy of the same. Candidates will have to report to the allotted institutions with the all the documents and allotment letter. All qualified candidates are advised to report between December 12-December 17.

Meanwhile, the NEET SS Counselling round 1 Provisional Result was published by the examination body on Thursday, December 10. The Committee had further stated that any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the email Id: mccsuperspeciality@gmail.com till 06:00 PM of December 11 after which the result will be treated as Final.

MCC will begin NEET SS Round -2 Counselling from December 18.