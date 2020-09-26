NEET SS Exam Result 2020 Released at natboard.edu.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results were declared on September 25. These scores would be the basis for admission in super speciality courses available at official websites at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The minimum passing criteria for the exam is to be in the 50 percentile. In addition, a cut-off is also released to help the admissions. The individual scorecards or marksheets will be available for download from September 30.

The candidates can get access to their scores through the website. The NBE ID and password will lead you to another portal where the scorecard can be readily available.

As mentioned before, both the scorecard (percentile requirement) and a cut off is the basis for admission. The candidate must check the merit lists available at the official website at

How to check result NEET SS result 2020 -

Step 1: Visit the official websites as mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, click the link within

Step 4: Click on the subject you appeared for

Step 5: Another PDF will open, find your roll number and check the score

Despite the variation in cut-off for the super-speciality courses, they will have common counselling. The super-specialties DM, MCh, DNB will have common counselling at National Level by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The registration for the same can be done at mcc.nic.in by the candidates.

Apart from these, there are provisions in case a tie occurs. The candidate with the lesser number of wrong or negative answers overall would be considered prior. In a rare case if even that results in a tie, the sectional marks of the exam will be used to assess the merit. The higher score in section B will be used as qualifying criteria, failing that, lesser number negative answers in Section B would be considered.

The NEET exam was held on September 15 after a lot of back and forth by the governing department. In light of the COVID-19 pandemics, the indecision about exams had led to agitation among the students. When the exams were announced, many were concerned about the safety protocols. However, the centres all claimed to have all the ministry-issued protocols in place to ensure maximum safety to the students.