NEET SS Result 2020 Expected to be Declared on September 25, Check Details at nbe.edu.in
It must be noted that only those who have a valid roll number and other details will be able to access the said result. All those who have given the NEET SS exam 2020 can access the official results for 31 super specialities.
Representative Image.
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is likely to release the NEET SS 2020 result on September 25. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET SS exam can check the results on the official website, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.
Once the results are released, the following steps need to be followed to check the NEET SS 2020 result:
Step 1: Log on to the official website, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in
Step 2: Click on NEET SS result link visible on the homepage
Step 3: Log in using your credentials and hit the submit tab
Step 4: NEET SS 2020 result PDF file will open on your screen
Step 5: Search for your roll number, your rank and marks will be displayed next to it
Step 6: Download and take a print of the NEET SS 2020 result for future reference
The NEET SS 2020 exam was held on September 15. Candidates need to have scored at least 50 percentile to qualify in the exam irrespective of all the categories. It must be noted that the exam results are only valid for one year.
Only the ones who have qualified the examination will be able to download the result, while others will not be able to do so.
The qualified candidates of the NEET SS 2020 exam will be called for the counselling process.
