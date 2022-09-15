NEET SS 2022 Result Today, Know How to Check

The National Board of Examinations or NBE will declare the result for NEET SS (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Super Speciality) 2022, today, September 15. Aspirants will be able to download their scorecards from the board’s official site, nbe.edu.in, once it is out. To qualify for the exam, candidates need to secure at least 50 percentile.

Qualified candidates would next have to take part in the NEET SS counselling process administered by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates are required to register for the counselling process online by submitting the required documents.

Also read| NEET AIR 1 Tanishka Cracked JEE Main Too for ‘Practice’, Shares Experience of Both Exams

On the basis of NEET SS scores, aspirants can get themselves enrolled under 2,447 seats of Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Surgery (MCh) courses in 156 government / private medical institutes as well as the Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS). The entrance test was conducted in computer-based mode on September 1 and 2.

NEET SS 2022 result: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in

Step 2. On the homepage click on the link to ‘NEET SS’.

Step 3. Choose the result PDF for the respective super speciality course.

Step 4. Go all the way through to find out your NEET SS 2022 roll number.

Step 5. Check the marks and rank secured.

Step 6. Take a printout of the NEET SS 2022 list.

In case two or more candidates secure the same number of marks in the NEET SS exam, the ranks will be decided through a tie-breaking method. According to this process, those who had attempted a lesser number of incorrect answers overall will be placed at a higher position on the merit list. If the tie still exists, candidates with high scores in Part B of the question paper will be preferred. If the tie still continues, then candidates having a lesser number of negative attempts in Part B will be considered. Lastly, if all the parameters stay equal, elder candidates will be ranked higher than younger ones.

Candidates who clear the NEET SS 2022 and are eligible for registering for participation in the common counseling will be allowed to exercise as many choices of super specialty courses covered in said group(s) for which their broad specialty qualification is an eligible feeder. Super specialty seats will be allocated strictly in accordance with the merit position, reads the official notice.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here