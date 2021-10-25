NEET State-wise Cut-off: From UP to Tamil Nadu, Marks Needed for Admissions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result soon for the aspirants seeking admission to medical undergraduate courses. The agency will also release the category-wise cut-off marks for NEET 2021, however, students must note that the NEET cut-off marks for the respective colleges are not the same as the NEET qualifying cut-off.

The cut-off is the lowest rank and its equivalent scores at which the admission to respective colleges is granted. NTA conducted the medical entrance exam on September 12 in pen and paper-based mode. Out of the total seats, 15% of seats are offered through All India Quota (AIQ) while 85% of seats are offered to the state’s quota in every college.

Once the result is declared, the NEET 2021 counselling will be started by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for 15% AIQ seats whereas, counselling for 85% state quota seats will be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.

Any candidates who secure less than the NEET cut-off for respective colleges will not be eligible for admission. The cut-off marks depend upon various factors such as the number of candidates applied, level of difficulty, seats available, and scores obtained in the medical entrance exam.

NEET state-wise cut off 2020

Candidates can refer to the last year’s closing rank for state-wise colleges for reference:

Kerala:

Government Medical College, Kollam: 790

Government Medical College, Kottayam: 669

Government Medical College, Kozhikode: 328

Telangana:

Apollo Inst Of Medical Science, Hyderabad: 19750

Ayaan Institute Of Medical Sciences: 95119

Bhaskar Medical College, Moinabad: 46052

Based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021, among the top colleges includes the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad, Kakatiya University, R. C. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Anurag University, Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research.

Tamil Nadu:

Christian Medical College: 2080

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai: 93

SRM Institute of Science and Technology: 2539

JSS College of Pharmacy, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Annamalai University, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS), PSG College of Pharmacy, and KMCH College of Pharmacy have been featured as the best medical colleges in the NIRF 2021.

Delhi:

Jamia Hamdard: 147

Maulana Azad Medical College: 1253

University College of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi: 4153

Uttar Pradesh:

King George Medical University, Lucknow: 1912

Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College, Kanpur: 6262

Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra: 8510

Based on the NIRF 2021, top colleges in UP include the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad, Kakatiya University, Anurag University, and Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research.

