NEET Super Speciality Counselling Mop Up Round: 6 DNB SS Seats Pulled Back

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) stated that a total of six Diplomate of National Board Super Speciality (DNB SS) seats have been withdrawn. These seats in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Speciality counselling mop-up round have been taken back from Critical Care, Neurology and Nephrology specialities. One seat has been pulled out from each of these six hospitals; Muljibhai Patel Urological Hospital, Sterling Hospital Gujarat, Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, Dr. B L Kapur Memorial Hospital Delhi and Sir Hurkisondas Nurrotumdas Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

An official statementon the website read,“In view of the ongoing SS Counselling 2020, the above mentioned DNB SS seats stands withdrawn with immediate effect from the seat matrix of Mop-Up round of SS counselling.”

The Provisional result of the Mop Up Round of Super Speciality Counselling for Doctorate of Medicine (DM)/ Master of Chirurgiae (M.Ch) / Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses has been declared. However, the authorities have advised the candidates to not book their tickets for reporting to the college till the final result is released.

In another recent notification, the Medical Counselling Committee had mentioned an addition of 12 seats in Doctorate of Medicine, Master of Chirurgiae and Diplomate of National Board Super Speciality courses in the NEET SS counselling for super speciality admissions in this year.

Out of these 12 seats, nine are of DNB SS, two are for DM Cardiology and one is for MCh Surgical Gastroenterology.

The MCh Surgical Gastroenterology seat has been added at Lucknow’s Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences while one seat each of DM Cardiology has been increased in Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Med Sciences, Lucknow and Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata.

Of the nine seats, one seat each has been added in specialities of DNB SS Nephrology at Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore, Critical Care Medicine at Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, and DNB SS Medical Oncology at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana.

Another set of three seats have been made available in Medanta The Medicity, Gurugram. Here there is one seat each in Gastroenterology, Thoracic Surgery and Surgical Gastroenterology. The remaining three seats have been included in Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi, Surya Children's Medicare and Tata Medical Centre Newtown Rajarhat Kolkata.