NEET Super Specialty 2020: NBE Releases NEET-SS 2020 Schedule, Registration Process Begins; How to Apply

NEET Super Specialty 2020 | The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the schedule for the admission to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Specialty course or NEET SS 2020. The schedule for NEET-SS examination has been released on the official websites such as nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Interested candidates can apply for NEET-SS 2020 by visiting these NBE's websites. The online application process started on August 3 at 3 pm, and will continue till August 23 at 11:55 pm.

According to the schedule, NEET-SS 2020 computer-based test will be held on September 15 at various examination centres across the country and the result for the same is to be announced by September 25. It is to be noted that candidates will be given a window to edit their application forms from August 24-25. While on September 2 and 3, candidates will be able to edit their images if they want to. The admit card for the same will be given on September 7. A demo test will also be made available at the official website of NBE on September 1 for applicants.

“NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016. National Board of Examinations also utilizes the merit generated through NEET SS for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses,” the official notice reads.

The fee for NEET-SS 2020 exam is Rs 3,750 and an additional GST of Rs 657 will be charged, which means, candidates will have to pay a total fee of Rs 4,425.

NEET SS 2020: Here's how to apply -

Step 1: Visit at the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on 'NEET SS 2020' link

Step 3: Now, click on ‘new registration’ option

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Fill form carefully and make payment

As per the exam pattern, candidates are allowed to choose two super specialty courses for which their broad specialty qualification is eligible. The exam will consist of 40% questions from all eligible specialty courses and 60% of questions will be from super specialty courses. The total number of questions in each question paper shall be 100 which shall be divided into two parts - Part A and Part B. All the questions shall be at PG Exit level.

Each super specialty course will be a different exam based on MCQ pattern. A correct answer will be of four marks, while one mark will be deducted for the wrong answer.

About National Board of Examinations

The Government of India established the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in 1975 with the objective of improving the quality of the Medical Education by establishing high and uniform standards of postgraduate examinations in modern medicine on an All India Basis and utilizing existing healthcare infrastructure for capacity building.

The prime objectives of NBE is to elevate the standards of post graduate medical education in modern medicine and conducting examinations of high standard on an all India basis.

NBE provides a common national standard for evaluation of minimum level of attainment of the knowledge and competencies of post graduate and post doctoral training.