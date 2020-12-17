NEET UG 2020 Counselling: Final Result for Mop-up Round Declared at mcc.nic.in; How to Check

NEET 2020 counselling | The final result of NEET-UG 2020 counselling mop-up round has been declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Those who appeared for the NEET-UG 2020 counselling mop-up round can check the final result on the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in. Before this, the MCC declared the provisional result for the mop-up round.

"Any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com till 10:00 AM of 17th December, 2020, after which the result will be treated as Final," said the MCC after releasing the provisional result.

The registration for the mop-up round began on December 10 and ended on December 14. The final seat allotment result of this round is scheduled to be published today.

NEET UG 2020 counselling: How to check final result for mop-up round

Step 1: Open a search engine of your choice and enter the url, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Select UG Counselling option

Step 3: Go to candidate log in

Step 4: Enter credentials - registration number and password

Step 5: Final result will display on screen

NEET-UG 2020 counselling mop-up round is being conducted for filling up seats in central or deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER.

Candidates applied for this round to get one of 3,661 seats up for grabs. The Council has held the three rounds of counselling for filling 15 per cent All India Quota seats.

Those who appeared for this round were allowed to lock choice on December 14 from 3 pm to 11.59 pm. The process of seat allotment was carried out on December 15 and 16.

Students who get a seat will have to report at the allotted college between December 18 and December 26.

Candidates were advised to wait for the final Result and allotment letter before proceeding for booking of tickets etc. for the purpose of reporting to the allotted college.

The result for JIPMER internal seats has not been announced in accordance with the Madras High Court direction stating that final counselling result should await the orders of the court.