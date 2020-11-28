NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Counseling Result to be Declared Soon at mcc.nic.in, Check Here for Details

The second round of seat allotment result for the NEET UG 2020 will be released on Saturday on the official website of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. A ticker running on the MCC’s website informs that the result of round 2 UG counseling 2020 will be released on November 28.

As per the published schedule on the MCC’s website, the result for the second round of NEET UG counseling 2020 was to be announced on November 27. The registration process for round 2 of NEET UG counseling 2020 started on November 20. It was earlier scheduled to begin on November 18, but was postponed by two days.

The registration process was deferred “due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix.”

How to check round 2 NEET UG 2020 counselling result:

Step 1: Open Google and enter mcc.nic.in in the search box

Step 2: Click on the link for round 2 NEET UG counseling result 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Result will display on screen

If a candidate has been allotted a seat in the second round of NEET UG counseling 2020, he will have to report at the allotted college by December 8.

Those who are not allotted a seat in the second round will be able to apply for the mop-up round of NEET UG counseling 2020. The registration for the mop-up round will take place from December 10 to December 14. The result for this round will be announced on December 17.

Those who get a seat in this round will have to report at the allotted college between December 18 and December 26. The mop-up round will be conducted for central and deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER. The MCC has held the NEET UG counseling 2020 for the 15 per cent All India Quota seats.