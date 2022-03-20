NEET UG 2021 Mop-up Round Counselling Begins

The Medical Counselling committee (MCC) begin the counselling process for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 today at mcc.nic.in. Candidates were allowed to register for the NEET UG counselling 2021 mop up round till March 16. The choice filling began from March 11. The seats which are left vacant after the two rounds of NEET counselling will now be filled through a mop-up round. A total of 6285 seats are available for the mop up round, as per the official website of MCC.

Meanwhile, the online window for choice locking will be open from 3 pm to 11:55 p.m. “Choice locking will commence at 03:00PM of 20.03.2022 and continue till 11:55 PM of 20.03.2022," reads the official notice.

Also read| NEET 2022: Tips for State Board Students to Prepare for Medical Entrance

The counselling for the NEET mop up round will be done only for pre-registered candidates only. The committee will not accept fresh registrations for this round. Those candidates who were not allotted seats in round 1 and 2 and those who were out of counselling process for not reporting on their allotted seats were allowed to apply for the mop up counselling round. Besides the ones who have opted for upgradation of seats are eligible to be the part of mop up round. Before starting the registration process, MCC had released the list of vacant seats in various medical institutions on its official portal.

Advertisement

Candidates who dropped out of counselling process after round 2 by forfeiting their fees were allowed to apply for the mop round. Further, those who didn’t get a seat in round 2 and who did get a seat under reserved quota but admission got cancelled during the document verification process were also allowed to register. Candidates who have allotted seat in Round 2 but have opted for upgradation were also to apply.

Read| NEET 2022: Removing Upper Age Limit Could Make it Tougher to get Admission in Medical Colleges

Meanwhile, MCC had earlier added new seats in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 mop-up round of counselling. The new MBBS seats were added at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad, Pt Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha, and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Further, a total of 15 BDS seats has been added at Govt Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.