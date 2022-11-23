NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registrations Today at mcc.nic.in, How to Apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to start the NEET UG registration. The committee is expected to begin the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round soon. As per the official counselling schedule, NEET UG Counselling Mop Up Round is scheduled to begin from today, November 23, 2022. Once the registrations open, NEET UG candidates would be able to apply on the official website – mcc.nic.in.

The second round of NEET UG 2022 Counselling had been slightly delayed. As per the schedule, the reporting was supposed to conclude on November 18, 2022. However, the reporting for NEET UG candidates concluded yesterday, November 22, 2022.

As per the official notification, the verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes will be conducted from November 28 till November 29, 2022.

NEET UG 2022: How to Apply for Counselling MOP-UP round Registration

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the “UG Medical Counselling” tab.

Step 3. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Step 4. Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Step 5. Now login and fill up the application form.

Step 6. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Step 7. Take a printout of the application form.

Candidates should be aware that the dates shown above were derived from the official counselling schedule released by MCC. Candidates can check mcc.nic.in for official information in the event of a postponement.

The second-to-last phase of the NEET UG 2022 Counseling procedure will be the mop up round. Candidates who did not receive a seat in Round 1 or Round 2 may apply for counselling in the mop up round. The NEET UG Mop Up Round is open to applicants who dropped out of the programme in the first or second round.

