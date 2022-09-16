NEET UG 2022 Counselling Soon: List Of Websites to Check State, All India Quota Schedules

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will issue the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination, NEET-UG 2022 soon. MCC will allot the 15 per cent AIQ (All India Quota) seats to students while for the rest 85 per cent seats, each state will follow a separate counselling policy.

The NEET AIQ counselling process is likely to be divided into four rounds: round 1, round 2, mop-up and stray vacancy round. Once the counselling schedule for AIQ and state quota is released, aspirants would be able to check it on the websites given below:

NEET 2022: AIQ counselling websites

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) — mcc.nic.in’

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) — aaccc.gov.in

Also read| NEET AIR 1 Tanishka Cracked JEE Main Too for ‘Practice’, Shares Experience of Both Exams

NEET 2022: State Quota counselling websites

Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in

Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in

Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in

Goa: dte.goa.gov.in

Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in

Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org

Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in

Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in

West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in

Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Assam: dme.assam.gov.in

Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in

Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org

Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in

Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net

Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in

Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in

Odisha: ojee.nic.in

Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in

Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon

Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in

Since the admission procedure can start anytime soon, candidates should keep all their essential documents ready. They would require their NEET hall ticket, rank card, caste certificate (if applicable), Class 10 and 12 marksheets, address proof, passport size photos, etc for the counselling.

More than 18.5 lakh candidates registered for the biggest medical entrance test in India this year. It was held on July 17 in pen and paper mode. The provisional key was shared among the candidates who were then given time to raise objections against it. Later the final answer key and result were prepared based on their objections. Following that, a total of 9,93,069 candidates managed to clear the exam. Now, those qualified for NEET must keep an eye on the aforementioned websites to stay updated on the latest information regarding the counselling process.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here